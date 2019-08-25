11 arrested for organizing online gambling in China

Police in east China's Anhui Province have arrested 11 suspects for organizing online gambling involving over 60 million yuan (8.5 million U.S. dollars), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police in the city of Hefei found several netizens sending overseas online gambling platform promotions through QQ groups during a daily patrol in January.

A total of 11 suspects were arrested in the provinces of Guangdong, Shandong, Fujian and Anhui after a preliminary investigation.

More than 500 bank cards, and 100 cellphones and computers were also seized.

Further investigation is underway.

