China’s central bank said on Friday it would temporarily raise the limit on small bank batch payments to 500 million yuan ($72.42 million) from Friday until Jan. 30, to ease fund transfers amid a coronavirus outbreak, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The outbreak, which originated in the central city of Wuhan late last year, has killed 25 people and infected more than 800.

