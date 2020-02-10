Death toll from coronavirus in China's Hubei province rises to 871, over 29,000 Infected

The number of people who have died from coronavirus in China's Hubei province has risen to 871, over 29,600 have been infected, the regional health committee reported on Sunday. 1,795 patients have been discharged from hospitals, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

On Sunday, 2,618 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Hubei Province, of which 1,921 were in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. 91 new deaths were added, 73 of them in Wuhan alone.

"As of 24:00 on 9 February 2020, Hubei Province reported a total of 29,631 cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, including 16,902 cases in Wuhan. 22,160 patients are still being treated in hospitals. 73,127 people remain under medical observation", the statement said.

On 8 February, Hubei province reported 780 fatalities, while 27,100 people were infected with the new virus.

Outside China, at least one fatality was registered in the Philippines.

Chinese authorities have recently designated the new virus with the temporary name of "Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia" (NCP). The World Health Organisation (WHO) has yet to assign it a permanent name.