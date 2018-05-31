Merkel wants constructive talks with Italy

31 May 2018 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Germany will try to work constructively with a new government in Italy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, adding it was important for Europe to show it can work effectively as a bloc, Reuters reports.

“In Italy we’re waiting for the government to form, I want to reach out to the new government in an open-minded way,” Merkel said at a news conference with the Portuguese prime minister, adding she would do everything possible to work well together.

“In a situation like we have now it’s very, very important that Europe does everything it can to be capable of acting at any point and that’s why this (EU) budget has become an important psychological signal,” she said.

