UK government proposes three scenarios for parliament vote on Brexit deal

14 June 2018 22:42 (UTC+04:00)

Britain’s Brexit department set out its proposed compromise with pro-European Union lawmakers on Thursday, outlining three scenarios under which a vote in parliament on its European union exit deal would be triggered, Reuters reported.

“This ensures that in all circumstances parliament can hold government to account, while also allowing government to deliver on the will of the British people as expressed in the referendum,” a Brexit department spokesman said.

“We have included three situations which would trigger a vote in both Houses: a) should parliament reject the government’s deal with the EU, b) that no agreement can be reached, or, c) there is no deal agreed by the 21 January 2019.”

