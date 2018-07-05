ECB 'in denial' over Draghi role in G30 - EU Ombudsman

5 July 2018 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union’s Ombudsman on Thursday again accused the European Central Bank of maladministration for failing to address concerns about the involvement of ECB President Mario Draghi in the G30 group of financiers and economists, Reuters reports.

“The ECB’s reply to the Ombudsman’s recommendations was not satisfactory. It remained in denial regarding the implications of the membership of its President in the G30 and refused to improve its applicable rules and procedures,” the Ombudsman said.

“Therefore, the Ombudsman closes her inquiry by confirming her findings of maladministration.”

The G30 meets behind closed doors to discuss global economic issues. The Ombudsman had recommended that Draghi give up his membership to counter “a public perception” that the ECB’s independence as a banking supervisor could be compromised.

