Car mows down pedestrian in London police chase, 4 injured

28 August 2018 04:03 (UTC+04:00)

A pedestrian was mown down by a car in Regent Street here in the early hours of Monday, and four people were injured during a police chase of the vehicle, Xinhua reported.

The car was being pursued by police at the time of the collision, which happened at about 4:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) on Monday, the London-based Evening Standard newspaper reported.

Three people in the car were also injured. A male was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The car smashed into a shoe shop. "The car was in a really bad condition. I can't believe it. It was totally broken," a witness was quoted by the report as saying.

All four people were taken to hospital but their current conditions are unknown.

