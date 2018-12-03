EU to follow Iranians' JCPOA rights

3 December 2018 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union will follow Iranians' rights from the economic benefits of the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Austrian envoy to Tehran said, IRNA reports.

Stefan Scholz made the remarks Monday in a meeting with economic activists in Hamedan Province.

He vowed making efforts for developing cooperation between the EU and Iran.

Thanks to its effects on the Middle East and the Europe, Iran is of importance for the world.

He also referred to the location of Hamedan which is on the Silk Road path and its influence on Europe and the Middle East.

Austria is willing to set up small- and medium-sized enterprises, to maintain green tourism, cultural cooperation and to develop private sector in Hamedan, Scholz said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Austria readiness for transferring economic experiences to Iran.

He stressed the fact that Austria is standing by Iran as a partner and is attempting to promote private economy in Iran.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran’s non-oil exports increase
Economy 17:51
Iran's Zanjan exports goods worth over $280M
Business 17:39
Iran Customs Administration talks deadline of rice import ban
Business 16:34
CBI governor unexpectedly visits Tehran foreign currency exchange market
Iran 16:01
EU supports Iran’s interests according to nuke deal: Austrian envoy
Iran 15:55
Iran rules out talks on defense issues
Politics 15:55
Latest
Azerbaijani president meets Russian minister of digital development, communications and mass media (PHOTO)
Politics 18:03
Iran’s non-oil exports increase
Economy 17:51
OSCE MG must be more active in Karabakh talks - expert
Politics 17:51
Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan trade turnover up by half
Economy 17:43
Rehabilitation of Saudi heritage village of Rijal Alma complete to join UNESCO’s list
Arab World 17:41
Iran's Zanjan exports goods worth over $280M
Business 17:39
Russian, Vietnamese military departments to boost cooperation
Russia 17:37
Pedaling a new path: new bike trails inaugurated in Tel Aviv
Israel 17:33
Trump tweets China to cut tax on U.S.-made cars
US 17:29