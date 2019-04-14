Suspected of plotting terror attack detained in Belgium

A young man was detained in the Belgian city of Wavre on suspicion of plotting a terror attack, Trend reported citing Sputnik.

A Belgian daily, La Derniere Heure, reported earlier that the young Muslim convert identified went to his grandmother’s home on 13 April to say goodbye before carrying out an attack over the weekend.

Spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt confirmed to the Belga news agency that a 22-year-old had been detained by anti-terror police and would face a judge soon who would decide whether he should stay in custody.

A laptop and cell phones were seized in the operation. The prosecution’s spokesman did not comment on what or when the suspect allegedly planned to target in the attack.

In January, Belgian police detained three people suspected of planning a terrorist attack and were investigating their possible links to any organised terrorist groups, according to the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office.

Belgium and other European countries, confronted with the need to deal with their citizens who fought alongside terrorists in Syria and Iraq, are considering the options of instituting an international legal procedure or setting up tribunals for foreign fighters in the Middle East.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news