Important for Europe to stay united on Iran: French official

23 August 2019 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

The three major European powers - Britain, France and Germany - must stay united on Iran, said a French official on Friday, speaking as world powers prepared to discuss relations with that country and other issues at the G7 summit, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“It’s important to keep the E3 together on Iran,” said the official, adding that France expected Britain to stick to its “usual positions” on Iran and other matters including climate change and biodiversity.

