Helicopter, small plane crash in Spain's Mallorca; 5 dead

25 August 2019 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Authorities in Spain say at least five people have been killed in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Mallorca, Trend reports citing AP.

The regional government of Spain's Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, tweeted that the crash happened at 1.35 p.m. (1135 GMT). It said one of the dead was a minor.

Authorities added that emergency services were at the scene.

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press cited unidentified local officials saying the aircraft crashed into a farm field.

No further details were immediately available.

