Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

16 November 2019 18:28 (UTC+04:00)

French police used a water cannon and fired tear gas in Paris on Saturday to drive back protesters marking the first anniversary of anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations, Trend reports citing Reuters.

On the Place d’Italie in the south of the city, demonstrators, many clad in black and hiding their faces, vandalized an HSBC bank branch.

They set trash bins on fire and hurled cobblestones and bottles at riot police while building barricades.

Two cars were overturned, a scooter and car were on fire and police responded with tear gas and a water cannon.

Police said 33 people had been arrested by 1030 GMT.

