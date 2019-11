At least 28,000 people have taken part in the Yellow Vests protests in France on November 16, the BFM TV channel informed, citing the French Interior Ministry, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the ministry, 4,700 people attended the rallies in Paris. As of 20:00 local time (22:00 Moscow time), 147 people have been detained.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news