French interior minister blames protest violence on 'thugs'

17 November 2019 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner blamed “thugs” and “bullies” on Sunday for the violence that hit demonstrations the previous day marking marked the first anniversary of the anti-government “yellow vest” protests, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“Yesterday, what we saw were few (legitimate) demonstrators but thugs, bullies and morons,” Castaner told Europe 1 radio when asked about the violence in Paris on Saturday.

Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon during the rallies to mark a year since the birth of the anti-government yellow vest movement.

Across France, police arrested 264 people on Saturday, including 173 in Paris, Castaner said.

Some 28,000 people demonstrated across France on Saturday, including 4,700 in Paris.

This was more than in recent weeks but less than the record 282,000 estimated for the whole country on Nov. 17, 2018.

Yellow vest activists were staging protests in France on Sunday though these were largely peaceful.

In early afternoon around 50 people, some wearing yellow vests, briefly entered the Galeries Lafayette flagship department store on Boulevard Haussman, a tourist hotspot in the centre of Paris.

The activists were quickly evacuated by staff and police.

The disruption forced the store to shut down for the rest of the day. A spokeswoman for Galeries Lafayette said the store will open as usual on Monday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
28,000 people take part in Yellow Vests protests in France on Nov 16 - ministry
Europe 07:11
At least 100 protesters detained in Paris
Europe 00:20
Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary
Europe 16 November 18:28
Azerbaijani citizen expelled from France to Germany to be deported to Italy
Politics 15 November 20:40
Uzbekistan's benefits of working with Carrefour (Exclusive)
Business 15 November 15:50
About 200,000 households facing blackout in southeastern France over snowfall
Europe 15 November 06:35
Latest
Tens of thousands gather in Tbilisi to demand snap elections in Georgia
Georgia 20:05
IMF to Kazakhstan: strengthening of banks, private sector growth needed (Exclusive)
Business 19:36
Voter turnout in Belarus' parliamentary elections at over 60% as of 16.00 (UPDATE)
Other News 19:19
Venice braces for 'tough day' as another very high tide looms
Europe 18:27
Sri Lanka strongman Rajapaksa wins presidency by big margin
Other News 17:51
5.3-magnitude quake hits central Morocco
Other News 16:58
IRICA: Main countries in Iran's exports, imports
Business 16:21
Azerbaijan's BTB increases number of branches
Finance 16:21
Lukashenko plans to visit Latvia in H1 2020
Other News 15:38