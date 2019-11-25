French PM pledges 360 mln euros to fight domestic violence

Marking the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday pledged to devote 360 million euros (396.5 million U.S. dollars) to better prevent deadly domestic violence, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Denouncing "collective failure" to "break the silence of systematic underestimation of serious acts," Philippe vowed "full mobilization to achieve results" and reduce the number of women killed by their partners.

In the year of 2018, 121 cases of femicide were reported in France, according to data from the Interior Ministry. That meant a woman was murdered every three days.

Local media said 116 women were allegedly killed by their husband of partner so far this year.

Presenting the conclusions of national consultations, the prime minister stressed that the government's plan to combat femicide focuses on education, protection of the victims and their children and monitoring perpetrators.

In this context, "the government will allocate more than 1 billion euros next year to improve gender equality, of which 360 million euros will be devoted to fighting violence against women," he said.

Adding to that, he pledged to change the rules covering medical confidentiality "when it can save lives" to make it easier for doctors to inform the authorities when a person is at serious risk of renewed violence.

Other measures include the creation of 1,000 new places in shelters for victims of domestic violence, speeding up procedures against perpetrators and expanding the use of electronic bracelets to prevent violent husbands approaching their victims.

On Saturday, tens of thousands of people responded to the call of the feminist group "NousToutes" (All of Us) to take to the streets, denouncing violence against women. The nationwide rally came a few days after two more female citizens were killed by their partners. (1 euro = 1.101 U.S. dollars)

