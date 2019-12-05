German manufacturing crisis drags into final quarter

5 December 2019 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in October as demand at home and from outside the euro zone weakened, suggesting a manufacturing downturn will continue to hold back growth in Europe’s largest economy in the final quarter, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Contracts for German-made goods were down 0.4% from the previous month, the Statistics Office said on Thursday. That undershot a Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.3% rise.

The reading for September was revised up to an increase of 1.5% from a previously reported 1.3%.

The economy ministry said that industrial orders had stabilized in recent months, with business expectations also developing a bit more favorably.

“However, activity in the manufacturing industry is still weak. The manufacturing outlook for the final quarter therefore remains subdued,” it said.

Industrial orders from domestic clients fell 3.2% while demand from customers outside the euro zone dropped 4.1%, the data showed. Orders from other euro zone countries jumped 11.1%, helped by bulk orders.

Without bulk orders, overall industrial orders fell 1.4% in October.

The German economy skirted a recession in the third quarter as consumers, exports and state spending drove a 0.1% expansion from July through September, following a 0.2% contraction in the previous three months.

The country’s export-dependent manufacturers are struggling with weaker foreign demand, tariff disputes sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ policy and business uncertainty linked to Britain’s delayed departure from the European Union.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakh President to pay official visit to Germany
Kazakhstan 12:12
Branch of foreign company expected to open in Baku
Transport 3 December 19:19
German manufacturing contraction eases in November
Europe 2 December 13:26
Germany seeking cost-effective suppliers in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Business 2 December 12:03
Germany delivers special equipment to Turkmenistan's Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 2 December 11:46
TANAP to remove Turkey’s supply security issue from agenda for a long time
Oil&Gas 2 December 11:31
Latest
Tax accounting in Uzbekistan to become more independent
Finance 14:21
Will fuel price rise in Georgia? (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:19
Construction company talks on commissioning big housing estate in Baku
Construction 14:11
Number of vehicles used in Turkey up
Turkey 14:07
Kazakh president approves republican budget for 2020-2022
Kazakhstan 14:05
Introduction of tax benefits for tourism development expected in Azerbaijan
Tourism 14:02
Deposit campaign of Azerbaijan's AtaBank continuing
Society 14:00
Miroslav Lajčák: Real risk of escalation remains in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:42
Georgia's ministry forecasts electricity consumption, import decrease
Oil&Gas 13:37