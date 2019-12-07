Yellow vests, pension reform protesters reportedly clash with police in Paris, Nantes

7 December 2019 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Yellow vest protesters sought to make use of the pension reform strike momentum on Saturday as they clashed with police in Paris, prompting tear gas salvos, the French BFMTV broadcaster said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Parallel marches of yellow vest protesters and transport workers unhappy with the planned pension reform set out from the Bercy metro station, the French BFMTV broadcaster said. They were joined by students.

At least a thousand demonstrators opposing the new retirement scheme rallied in the western French city of Nantes. Two people were reportedly arrested after clashes with police.

​According to Le Parisien newspaper, blockades in 11 regions, mostly in the southeast of France, began at 7 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT). Serious disruptions are expected on the A7 highway in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and on the A75 highway in Occitania region.

The Organisation of European Transport Transporters, a large trade union in France, called upon its members to block roads across the country, saying that the suggested tax increase would be forcing drivers to spend an additional 800 euros per year on fuel.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Macron ally treated as suspect in financial impropriety case
Europe 07:13
France rejects U.S. proposal on international tax reform
Europe 00:46
France says U.S. proposal on international tax reform unacceptable
Europe 6 December 14:29
SOCAR, Suez Group may create JV next year
Oil&Gas 6 December 10:41
French police fire tear gas at strikers challenging Macron reform
Europe 6 December 01:27
3rd “Arts, Crafts and Business” Trade Fair held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 5 December 15:15
Latest
Gas explosion kills at least seven in apartment block in Slovakia
Europe 21:30
North Korea's U.N. envoy says denuclearization off negotiating table with United States
World 20:43
Huawei introducing new projects in Azerbaijan
ICT 20:09
Greta Thunberg admits her climate change campaign 'achieved nothing'
World 19:53
Turkish military will stay in Syria until Syrians say 'thank you, you may leave now' - Erdogan
Turkey 19:27
Death toll in Baghdad attack rises to 23
Arab World 18:39
German Vollert eyes to implement in Affordable Housing project in Azerbaijan
Construction 18:03
Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Tokyo (PHOTO)
Society 17:17
Azerbaijan's AzVIRT LLC soon to begin reconstruction of road in Kyrgyzstan
Construction 16:58