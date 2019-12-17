Fiat Chrysler board to meet Tuesday on proposed Peugeot deal

The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA(PEUP.PA), sources said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Peugeot’s board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalize a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news