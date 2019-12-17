Fiat Chrysler board to meet Tuesday on proposed Peugeot deal

17 December 2019 07:13 (UTC+04:00)

The board of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCHA.MI) is expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon to consider taking the next steps toward a proposed merger with French automaker Peugeot SA(PEUP.PA), sources said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Peugeot’s board is also expected to meet on Tuesday afternoon, and is expected to consider a memorandum of understanding to formalize a proposed $50 billion combination of the two European automakers, sources have said.

