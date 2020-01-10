Italian economic growth set to remain weak in near term

10 January 2020 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Italy’s economy is likely to remain weak in the near term, national statistics bureau ISTAT said on Friday, citing its leading indicator for December, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The euro zone’s third largest economy has been largely stagnant for the last seven quarters. Gross domestic product rose 0.1% in the third quarter on a quarter-on-quarter basis after an identical reading in the second quarter, data showed in November.

“The leading indicator maintains a negative profile, suggesting the continuation of weakness in production levels,” ISTAT said.

ISTAT last month revised its forecast for Italian gross domestic product growth in 2019 to 0.2% from a previous 0.3% projection made in May. Last September, the Italian government revised its growth target for 2019 down to 0.1%.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Smaller Italian banks with outdated business models at risk-Bank of Italy
Europe 9 January 14:07
Italy counts on 3.1 pct increase in tourist arrivals in 2020
Europe 9 January 02:58
Six killed as car plows into crowd in northern Italy
Europe 5 January 14:28
Snam becomes world’s first network operator to manage blockchain transactions
Oil&Gas 4 January 12:35
Italians to build plant in Uzbekistan for 25M euros
Business 30 December 2019 17:02
Italy’s private sector keen on INSTEX for trade with Iran
Business 30 December 2019 14:53
Latest
Chinese Zhejiang Loong Airlines launches new charter flight to Uzbekistan
Transport 16:05
Foreign investors to support projects in Kazakhstan
Business 15:54
New governmental structure begins to function in Georgia
Business 15:40
Turkey reveals indicators of renewable energy sources
Turkey 15:36
EBRD looking for new opportunities in Uzbekistan’s financial sector
Finance 15:26
Brent prices to plummet in coming decades
Oil&Gas 15:19
Trump sends North Korea's Kim birthday greetings
US 15:16
Online info system in Azerbaijan to unite all agricultural sector participants
Business 15:13
Demand for oil will slow over next decade
Oil&Gas 15:11