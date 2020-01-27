Dutch Prime Minister apologizes for country's role in Holocaust

27 January 2020 08:34 (UTC+04:00)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Sunday he was sorry for his country’s role during the Holocaust and the lack of action against the persecution of Jews, becoming the first Dutch premier to make such an official apology. Trend reports citing Reuters.

“With the last remaining survivors among us, I apologize on behalf of the government for the actions of the government at the time”, Rutte said at an event in Amsterdam to mark the 75th anniversary on Monday of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

“I do so, realizing that no word can describe something as enormous and awful as the Holocaust.”

Earlier Dutch governments have made apologies for the way Jews who survived World War Two atrocities were treated when they returned home from concentration camps, but have shied away from condemning the country’s part in the persecution of Jews and other minorities during the German occupation.

Too many people in government institutions at the time simply followed German orders, without realizing the consequences of their actions for the people concerned, Rutte said.

Around 102,000 of the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust came from the Netherlands.

“We ask ourselves: how could this have happened?”, Rutte said.

“In all, we did too little. Not enough protection, not enough help, not enough recognition.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Dutch PM Rutte tells Johnson EU remains open to 'concrete proposals'
Europe 27 August 2019 15:17
Kazakh president discusses cooperation with Germany, Netherlands
Kazakhstan 17 October 2014 11:26
Latest
Timeframe announced for next session of Austrian-Azerbaijan Joint Commission
Business 08:28
Bolivia's interim leader Anez asks ministers to resign after announcing election run
Other News 07:41
China reports 2,744 confirmed cases of new coronavirus pneumonia, 80 deaths
China 06:59
Britain unveils 50 pence coin minted to mark Brexit
Europe 06:17
Saudi energy minister says confident China can contain, eradicate new coronavirus
Arab World 05:28
Hong Kong bans entry of visitors from China virus province
China 04:39
One killed as Iraqi security forces clash with protesters
Arab World 03:43
Peruvians elect fractured Congress to replace opposition-led legislature
Other News 02:51
Officials confirm five U.S. cases of coronavirus after China travel
US 02:00