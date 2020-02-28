Protesters start fire near Paris Gare De Lyon railway station

A major fire has erupted at the Paris Gare De Lyon railway station with local police starting to evacuate the station. City officials have not yet commented on the cause of the fire, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Police called on citizens to avoid the area and allow the city's emergency services handle the situation. According to law enforcement the fire is currently under control, and is being put out. There has been no official information regarding any injuries or casualties in the fire.

At the same time, netizens started posting alleged photos and videos from the site of the incident.

According to some media reports the fire started in a row of parked scooters after they were set on fire by a group of protesters, who rallied to oppose a concert by the Congolese rapper known by the stage name Fally Ipupa. The same group of protesters tried to prevent firefighters from extinguishing the flames, police reported.

The protesters, who started the fire, opposed rapper Fally Ipupa's arrival to the country over his ties to the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo and his successor, Felix Tshisekedi