Germany expands export loan guarantees in response to coronavirus
Germany said on Monday it was expanding export loan guarantees on short-term payments to include transactions within the EU and with Australia, Canada, Iceland, Japan, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, Britain and the United States, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The extended cover facilities take immediate effect and will initially run until Dec. 31 of this year, the finance and economy ministries said in a joint statement.
“This will make it possible, in particular, to absorb possible bottlenecks in the private export credit insurance market,” they added.
Latest
Azerbaijan extends benefit terms for contributions to mandatory health insurance for non-oil sector employees
Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights condemns so-called "parliamentary and presidential elections" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh
Azerbaijan Insurers Association: insurance community must promptly prepare plan for transition to distant operation mode
MP: Massive donations to Azerbaijan’s Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus shows national solidarity