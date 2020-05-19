German exports to fall by 15% this year
German exports are likely to fall by 15% this year as demand is faltering across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, business association DIHK said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
DIHK’s trade expert Volker Treier pointed to economic slumps and weaker demand from major export markets such as the United States.
