No progress in latest round of EU-Brexit talks
The latest round of talks between Britain and the European Union made no significant progress this week, the EU’s chief negotiator said on Friday, saying London and Brussels remained far apart on fisheries and other matters, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“This week, there have been no significant areas of progress ... We cannot go on like this forever,” Michel Barnier told a news conference, saying both sides must agree a deal before Oct.31.