German exports will drop by 15% this year and will only recover slightly in 2021, Germany’s DIHK chambers of commerce said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Exports will rise by a single-digit percentage next year, by 7% if the situation improves significantly, DIHK foreign trade head Volker Treier said.

“We will only experience disappointments in the next few months,” Treier said.