EU's von der Leyen calls for "a constructive compromise" for strong recovery plan

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for "a constructive compromise" in her tweet posted after midnight, hinting the marathon European Union (EU) summit may end soon early Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"After 4 days of intensive negotiations, it's time to move towards a constructive compromise," she tweeted.

"European citizens are waiting for a strong recovery plan. The world is watching us," she added.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, and von der Leyen are expected to hold a press conference following the summit.

The four-day special summit is the first physical meeting of the heads of state and government of EU member states since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Europe, aiming to negotiate a comprehensive package combining the next seven-year EU budget and a massive recovery fund.