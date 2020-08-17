Czech reported coronavirus cases exceed 20,000

The Czech Republic’s overall number of coronavirus cases rose above 20,000, as the country tries to contain regional hotspots of the virus, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

As of Aug. 16, there were 20,012 cases in the country of 10.7 million, with 121 new cases found on Sunday, the Health Ministry data showed on Monday.

Of the total number of cases identified since the outbreak in March, 13,799 have recovered, while 397 people have died in connection with the COVID-19 illness.

The country has relaxed almost all of the measures implemented to curb the virus, but epidemiologists warned that another wave may arrive in the autumn.

Should that happen, the government has said that it would seek targeted measures in order to avoid the strict lockdown from this spring which brought the economy almost to a halt.