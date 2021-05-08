Israel among 12 ‘green’ countries okayed for UK summer travelers

The British government on Friday announced a “first tentative step” toward resuming international travel, saying UK citizens will be able to visit countries including Israel, Portugal and Iceland later this month without having to quarantine on their return, Trend reports with reference to timesofisrael.com.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the country’s current blanket ban on overseas vacations is being replaced by a traffic-light system classifying countries as low, medium or high risk.

The “green list” of 12 low-risk territories also includes Gibraltar, the Faroe Islands and the Falkland Islands — but not major vacation destinations for Britons such as France, Spain and Greece. Britons traveling to those countries will have to self-isolate for 10 days upon their return.