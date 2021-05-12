Montenegro eases COVID-19 restrictive measures

Montenegro relaxed its COVID-19 epidemiological measures on Wednesday as the country registered a record low number of new cases since last September on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the government decision, a ban on movement which was valid from midnight to 5 a.m. was lifted countrywide, and the intercity traffic was once again reopened.

The new measures will remain valid till May 20. The government warned that in case of "worsening of the epidemiological situation," the measures will be updated again.

Authorities confirmed 84 new infections for the previous 24-hours on Tuesday, the lowest number since last September. Currently, the country has a total of 1,634 active cases, a major decrease from mid-March when the figure was above 9,500, according to the data of the Institute of Public Health on Wednesday.

As the tourism season approaches, the Ministry of Health announced that from Thursday, PCR tests will be performed free of charge for tourists who need them to return to their home countries.

Montenegro, a country of around 600,000 people, recently started its mass COVID-19 vaccination.

So far, 93,341 people have received at least one dose of vaccine made by different manufacturers -- Sinopharm, Sputnik V, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, including 32,305 people who have received two doses.