UK records highest daily COVID-19 cases for over two months

Britain has recorded a further 6,238 coronavirus cases, the highest daily figure for more than two months, according to official figures released Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,506,018.

Britain also recorded another 11 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,823. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

Meanwhile, England's coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has risen slightly to between one and 1.2. Last week, the figure stood at between one and 1.1.

The latest R number indicates that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 12 others. When the figure is above one, an outbreak can grow exponentially.

The latest data came as Public Health England (PHE) said the variant of coronavirus first identified in India, known as Delta, is now the "dominant" strain in Britain.

The number of cases of the Delta variant has risen by more than 5,000 since last week to 12,431, according to the latest data from the PHE released Thursday.