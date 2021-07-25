Bus accident in eastern Croatia kills 10 people

Europe 25 July 2021 14:55 (UTC+04:00)
Bus accident in eastern Croatia kills 10 people

A bus carrying over 60 passengers crashed in eastern Croatia on Sunday morning, killing at least ten and injuring more than 40 people, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the national news agency HINA, the accident happened on A3 highway near Croatia's eastern city of Slavonski Brod. The bus was registered in Kosovo and enroute from German city Frankfurt to Kosovo's Pristina.

Photos from the scene show the bus lying on its right side outside the highway fence, with its windshield shattered. Rescue workers can be seen around the bus.

Local traffic police chief Franjo Galic told the media that the accident was reported at around 6:20 a.m. (0420 GMT) on Sunday, and that the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

