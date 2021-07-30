British military group: Ship reportedly attacked off Oman

A ship reportedly came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, a British military group said Friday, offering few other details, Trend reports citing Alarabiya news.

The brief statement from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident, which it described as happening late Thursday night just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah.

The statement did not elaborate, other to say that it suspected the attack did not involve piracy.

Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.