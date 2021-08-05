OneWeb satellites to be launched from Kourou spaceport on December 29

The launch of a Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with British OneWeb communications satellite from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana is scheduled for December 29, 2021, a source in the space sector told TASS on Thursday, Trend reports.

"A Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with OneWeb satellites from the Kourou spaceport is scheduled for December 29," the source said.

The first six OneWeb satellites were orbited by a Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on February 28, 2019. Another 34 satellites were delivered into outer space on February 7, 2020 and the same amount on March 21 from the Baikonur spaceport.

OneWeb satellites were launched from the Vostochny spaceport for the first time in December 2020. A total of 36 space vehicles were put into orbit. Further launches took place from the Vostochny space center on Marcch 25, April 26, May 28, and July 1, 2021.

OneWeb’s renewed agreement with the French Arianespace that acts as the launch operator stipulates the lift-off of 16 Russian Soyuz carrier rockets from the Kourou, Vostochny and Baikonur spaceports in 2020-2022. Each launch can put between 34-36 OneWeb satellites into orbit.