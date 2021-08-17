EU ready to launch dialogue with new Afghan authorities - Borrell

The European Union recognizes that the Taliban has won the war and, therefore, believes it is necessary to start dialogue with Afghanistan’s new leadership to prevent a humanitarian and migration crises, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell noted on Tuesday following an urgent videoconference of EU foreign ministers on Afghanistan, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," he said. The EU will need to "engage in a dialogue as soon as necessary to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster," Borrell added. "It is not a matter of official recognition, it is a matter of dealing with them."

The top EU diplomat also noted that Brussels would support regional countries that will bear the brunt of these developments, facing instability, drug trafficking and uncontrolled migration flows.