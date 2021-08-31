Taliban government will decide on Kabul airport charter flights - Germany
Germany will wait for the Taliban to install a new government to see if the Islamists will honour their pledge to allow civilians to leave Afghanistan on flights from Kabul airport, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
"The Taliban have promised, but in the coming days and weeks we will find out whether we can count on that," Maas said during a news conference in Islamabad with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
"The Taliban want to install a new government, and this will give us an indication whether our request that it be inclusive is met," he added.
