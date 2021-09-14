Czech President taken to hospital, no reason given

Czech President Milos Zeman was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

No reason has been given yet by the president's office, but a video on the website Novinky.cz showed Zeman waving as he arrived at the hospital by car.

Zeman's adviser, Martin Nejedly, reportedly told Czech radio that the president has regular examinations, as he suffers from diabetes and neuropathy in his legs.