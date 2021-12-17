France tightens restrictions on travelers from UK amid Omicron outbreak

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom (UK) has prompted France to announce new measures for travelers arriving from the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Effective from Dec. 18 at midnight, all travelers from the UK over the age of 12 must have a compelling reason to travel, the French foreign affairs ministry said on Thursday. This rule applies regardless of vaccination status.

On boarding flights from the UK to France, travelers must present a negative PCR or antigen test result, carried out less than 24 hours before departure. They must also fill out a passenger form.

After entering France, UK travelers must self-isolate in a location of their choice, the ministry also announced. If the traveler can present a negative PCR or antigen test 48 hours after arriving, they no longer have to quarantine.