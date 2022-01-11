European Parliament President David Sassoli dies after hospitalization
President of the European Parliament David Sassoli has died, his office announced early on Tuesday morning, Trend reports citing Deutsche Welle.
He passed away after a "serious complication" related to his immune system.
"The president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, passed away at 1.15 a.m. on January 11 at the hospital in Aviano, Italy, where he was hospitalized," his spokesman, Roberto Cuillo said on Twitter.
Sassoli had been president of the 705-seat EU parliament since 2019.
