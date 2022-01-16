Czech president opposes abuse of Olympic idea for political aims

Czech President Milos Zeman said on Saturday that he opposes the politicization of the Olympic concept, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"I am fundamentally opposed to the abuse of the Olympic idea for political purposes," Zeman said in a message published by his office on the occasion of the nomination of the Czech Olympic team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

"Frankly, if some political bigwigs aren't at the Olympics, nothing terrible will happen," said the president.

The Czech Olympic Committee on Friday approved a team of 113 athletes for Beijing 2022, a record number of the country for Winter Olympics.

At the end of his message, Zeman wished the team "good luck, good health, and many successes."