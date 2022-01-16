Czech president opposes abuse of Olympic idea for political aims
Czech President Milos Zeman said on Saturday that he opposes the politicization of the Olympic concept, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"I am fundamentally opposed to the abuse of the Olympic idea for political purposes," Zeman said in a message published by his office on the occasion of the nomination of the Czech Olympic team for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.
"Frankly, if some political bigwigs aren't at the Olympics, nothing terrible will happen," said the president.
The Czech Olympic Committee on Friday approved a team of 113 athletes for Beijing 2022, a record number of the country for Winter Olympics.
At the end of his message, Zeman wished the team "good luck, good health, and many successes."
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
CSTO and military of Kazakhstan to develop plan for transfer of protected facilities to local security forces
Latest
Azerbaijan's offshore wind energy potential 20 times higher than installed capacity – deputy minister
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of American Jewish Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO)