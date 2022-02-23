ECB has space to gradually normalize policy

The European Central Bank should start to gradually normalize monetary policy given building inflationary pressures, Slovenian central bank chief Bostjan Vasle said in a magazine article, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

"The time seems right for our monetary policy to move out of crisis mode and start the process of gradual normalisation," Vasle said in the Eurofi Magazine.

"With the return of economic activity to the pre-crisis level, looming labour shortages and in part structural pressures on energy prices, our monetary policy needs to start rebuilding its space to be ready to respond to the next business cycle," he added.