Ukrainian flag is over Kherson - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured Kherson from Russia, the city began to be cleaned up, Head of State Administration Igor Kolykhaev wrote on Facebook on Feb. 26, Trend reports with reference to korrespondent.net.

"The Ukrainian flag is over Kherson! The city works and lives. The first trolleybuses left the line at 6.30," the mayor wrote.

According to him, the issue with food and bread is being resolved, and the water supply is provided as usual.

Utilities and emergency services are trying to immediately eliminate all accidents.

Kolykhaev also added that on the eve of February 25, two healthy boys were born in Kherson bomb shelters.