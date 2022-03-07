EU Council announces start of consideration of applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for accession
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
Trend:
The EU has launched a written procedure in connection with the request of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova to accept them into the organization, the French Presidency of the Council of the EU wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The EU has launched a written procedure to prepare the responses of the European Commission to the requests of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova applying for admission to the EU," noted in the report.
According to experts, the European Commission should express an official opinion on these appeals. Then the 27 countries must agree on whether they agree to give Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova the candidate status needed to start lengthy and complex negotiations.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Negotiations with Russia show positive progress on humanitarian corridors - Office of President of Ukraine
EU Council announces start of consideration of applications from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for accession
Information that Azerbaijani army fired in direction of Khojaly is provocation - Ministry of Defense
Russian troops shell not only military facilities, but also civilian infrastructure in Ukraine - eyewitness
Opening of transport and communication lines ushers ample economic opportunities for our region - President Ilham Aliyev
France-Azerbaijan ties to be further strengthened in spirit of friendship, trust - France's President
Azerbaijan - state pursuing independent policy based on will, interests of people - President Ilham Aliyev
US sanctions designed to mitigate impact on economy of other countries, including Kazakhstan - embassy