Evacuation of citizens from Ukrainian Sumy begins

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

The first stage of the evacuation of the population from Ukrainian Sumy city began, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said on Telegram, Trend reports via Ukrinform.

According to Tymoshenko, Sumy was provided with a 'green corridor'.

He also shared a video showing evacuation convoys with the citizens leaving.