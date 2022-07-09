France's COVID-19 related deaths pass 150,000 mark

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in France passed the 150,000 mark on Friday, after 74 deaths related to the virus were recorded in hospitals in the past 24 hours, announced the country's public health agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the French Ministry of Health, the number of COVID-19 tests reached 3 million in one week, and the number of 16 to 25 year-olds testing positive increased by 60 percent this week.

France's total number of COVID-19 related deaths hit the 140,000 mark on March 11, two years after the pandemic hit the country.