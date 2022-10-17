Gas price in Europe drops to 1,250 per 1,000 cubic meters by close of business — ICE data

Natural gas prices in Europe fell to about $1,250 per thousand cubic meters by the close of business on Monday for the first time since June 15, according to ICE data, Trend reports citing TASS.

November futures at TTF hub in the Netherlands tumbled to $1,253 per thousand cubic meters or $123.165 euro per MWh.

Gas prices lost more than 13% in total during the trading session on Monday. The price drop is driven by gas inventories in the EU approaching their maximum, relatively warm weather settled in the region and the considerably increased average share of wind generation in total electricity output.