France mulls extending nuclear reactors' lifespan

France will look into the possibility of extending the lifespan of nuclear reactors to 60 years and beyond, the French Presidency (Elysee) said in a press release on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Following a Nuclear Policy Council (CPN) meeting chaired by President Emmanuel Macron on Friday, the Elysee said that the objective of the studies is to extend the existing reactors' lifespan and thereby to produce "carbon-free and competitive electricity over the long term."

Last year, Macron announced plans to build at least six new next-generation EPR2 reactors and to revive the country's nuclear sector. At its Friday meeting, the NPC assessed the associated short and long-term tasks.

The NPC also decided to organize a public debate at the end of February on the planned construction of the six new reactors.

A new bill will specify the details of the reactors' commissioning and construction. It is expected to keep administrative delays to the minimum and allow for progress at the construction sites.