The Netherlands decides to cut staff of Russian diplomatic missions — foreign ministry

The Netherlands has decided to reduce the number of Russian diplomats working in the country, according to the statement released by the Dutch Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The cabinet has therefore decided that the Russian embassy in The Hague may no longer have more diplomats than the Dutch embassy in Moscow," the statement said. "Some Russian diplomats will therefore have to leave the Netherlands."

However, it was not said how many will be expelled.

The Netherlands also decided to close Russian trade office in Amsterdam.

As the ministry pointed out, the talks with Russia about conditions for diplomats’ tenure failed to be a success. Therefore, the ministry said, "The Dutch consulate general in St. Petersburg will have to close temporarily due to staff shortages."

"The cabinet has also decided that the Russian trade office in Amsterdam must close," the Dutch foreign ministry added.