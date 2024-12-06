French President Emmanuel Macron refuses to step down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. French President Emmanuel Macron has refused to resign from his post, Trend reports.

In his address to the public, Macron assured that he will carry out his presidential mandate "fully", until its term in 2027.

"We have thirty months ahead of us for the government to be able to act. The only schedule that matters to me is that of our nation [...]. We have thirty months ahead of us for the government to act. I will appoint a government of general interest in the coming days," he added.

Meanwhile, on December 4, the French National Assembly has voted in favor of a no-confidence motion against Michel Barnier’s government.

The motion was supported by 331 deputies, surpassing the required threshold of 289 votes out of 577.