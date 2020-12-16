Israel's COVID-19 cases surpass 360,000

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,560 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing its tally of infections to 360,630, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll in Israel rose by 10 to 3,014, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 375 to 378, out of 683 patients hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 338,784, with 463 new ones, while the active cases stood at 18,832, the ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz announced a new aid program for the self-employed and small- and medium-sized businesses, to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The new program mainly includes extending and strengthening the existing support programs, and easing the criteria for granting state-guaranteed loans.