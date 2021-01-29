Israel reports 317 cases of COVID-19 infection after vaccination

Israel's Ministry of Health reported on Thursday 317 cases of COVID-19 infection despite receiving the vaccine, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 2.84 million, or 30.5 percent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020, the ministry said.

The ministry reported 4,116 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of COVID-19 infections in the country to 624,814.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 4,612 after 38 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,160 to 1,178, out of 1,779 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 545,381, with 4,042 newly recovered cases, while the active cases increased to 74,821.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said the number of active cases among its soldiers reached a record high of 2,042, breaking the previous record of 1,975 on Sunday.